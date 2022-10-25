South Africa says Ethiopia peace talks have begun on Tigray

FILE - Ethiopians protest against what they say is interference by outsiders in the country's internal affairs and against the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), the party of Tigray's fugitive leaders, at a rally organized by the city administration in the capital Addis Ababa, Ethiopia Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. A South Africa government spokesman says African Union-led peace talks to end Ethiopia's Tigray conflict have begun in South Africa on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. (AP Photo, File)