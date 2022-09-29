Hundreds of kids from east Ukraine stranded in Russian camps

A view of a school which was used as a Russian military base in the recently liberated town of Izium, Ukraine, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. Dozens of Ukrainian children are trapped by shifting frontlines in Russian summer camp. Fifty-two children from Izium and at least 50 more from other towns in the Kharkiv region, all between the ages of 9 and 16, are now scattered in camps. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)