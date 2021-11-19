White Missouri officer convicted in Black man’s 2019 death

FILE - Eric DeValkenaere, a Kansas City, Mo., police detective, who shot and killed Cameron Lamb after a chase, testifies on Nov. 10, 2021, at the Jackson County Courthouse in Kansas City, Mo., about what led up to the shooting of Lamb, who was backing his pickup truck into his garage. A verdict will be announced in the trial on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. (Rich Sugg/The Kansas City Star via AP, File