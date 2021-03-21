US, Belgium, France and Japan hold Mideast naval exercise

In this Friday, March 19, 2021, handout photo from the U.S. Navy, the deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island is seen in the Arabian Sea. The U.S. Navy said Sunday, March 21, 2021, that it will hold a major naval exercise alongside Belgium, France and Japan in the Mideast amid tensions over Iran's nuclear program in the region. Also seen are the U.S. Navy Ticonderoga-class cruiser USS Port Royal, left, the French Navy aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle, center, and the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force Murasame-class destroyer Ariake, right. (U.S. Navy/Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ethan Jaymes Morrow, via AP)