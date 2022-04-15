Iowa Supreme Court: Finkenauer qualifies for Senate ballot

Democrat Abby Finkenauer leaves the Iowa Supreme Court Building with her husband Daniel Wasta, Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa. The Iowa Supreme Court heard arguments about whether Finkenauer should be knocked out the U.S. Senate primary ballot. A lower court judge has ruled that Finkenauer, who is seen as the frontrunner for her party's nomination, didn't gather enough signatures to qualify for the ballot. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)