Russian filmmakers head for Earth from space station

FILE - In this Oct. 7, 2021, file photo taken from video footage released by Roscosmos Space Agency, actress Yulia Peresild, left, film director Klim Shipenko, center, and cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov speak with the Moscow Mission Control Center from the International Space Station, ISS. A Soyuz space capsule carrying a cosmonaut and two Russian filmmakers has separated from the International Space Station and is heading for the Earth. The separation took place on schedule at 0115 GMT Sunday, Oct. 17, with Oleg Novitskiy, Yulia Peresild and Klim Shipenko aboard for a descent of about 3 1/2 hours. (Roscosmos Space Agency via AP, File)