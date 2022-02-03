Poland, Czech governments sign deal on lignite mine

FILE - Smoke rises from chimneys of Turow power plant located by the Turow lignite coal mine near the town of Bogatynia, Poland, Jan. 15, 2022. Poland’s state news agency PAP said Thursday, Feb. 3 its sources say that the government has approved a draft deal with the Czech Republic to end months of stalemate over a Polish lignite mine that Prague says is harmful to the border area environment. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek, file)