Radical Islamist party frees 11 Pakistani police hostages

Supporters of Tehreek-e-Labiak Pakistan, a banned Islamist party, carry a casket of their colleague, who was killed in the Sunday's clash with police, for a funeral prayer, in Lahore, Pakistan, Monday, April 19, 2021. The outlawed Pakistani Islamist political group freed 11 policemen almost a day after taking them hostage in the eastern city of Lahore amid violent clashes with security forces, the country's interior minister said Monday. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)