Australian AG Porter denies rape accusation, won't resign

Australia's Attorney-General Christian Porter addresses media in Perth, Australia Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Porter said he was the Cabinet minister accused of a rape 33 years ago and denied any sexual contact with the alleged 16-year-old victim. Porter said he would not step down as Australia’s first law officer, but he would take leave to care for his mental health following the criminal allegations reported against him. (Richard Wainwright/AAP Image via AP)