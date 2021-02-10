Hustler publisher Larry Flynt dies at 78

FILE - Hustler magazine founder Larry Flynt poses for photographers on the red carpet during the RainbowPUSH Coalition 10th annual awards dinner celebrating Jesse Jackson's 66th birthday, on Nov. 8, 2007, in Los Angeles. Flynt, who turned "Hustler" magazine into an adult entertainment empire while championing First Amendment rights, has died at age 78. His nephew, Jimmy Flynt Jr., told The Associated Press that Flynt died Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, of heart failure at his Hollywood Hills home in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Danny Moloshok, File)