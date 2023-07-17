Judge strikes down law allowing Tennessee attorney general to argue certain death penalty cases

FILE - Shelby County, Tenn., District Attorney Steve Mulroy speaks during an interview with the Associated Press in Memphis, Tenn., Jan. 24, 2023. Appointed Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti cannot intervene on behalf of the state in the case of death row inmate Larry McKay, who is seeking a second trial, a judge ruled Monday, July 17, saying that a new law allowing the attorney general to argue certain capital cases violates the state Constitution. Skrmetti was granted the authority to argue the capital case under a law passed in April. Under the law, Skrmetti would have replaced Mulroy in McKay's case. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)