Dear Sir or Madam: Paul McCartney memoir due out in November

FILE - Paul McCartney performs in Quebec City on Sept. 17, 2018. McCartney's memoir, “The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present," will be released Nov. 2. The 78-year-old McCartney will trace his life through 154 songs, from his teens and early partnership with fellow Beatle John Lennon to his solo work over the past half century. (Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press via AP, File)