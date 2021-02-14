2 impeachment trials, 2 escape hatches for Donald Trump

Michael van der Veen, second from left, an attorney from former President Donald Trump, smiles at reporters on Capitol Hill after the Senate acquitted Trump in his second impeachment trial in the Senate at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. Trump was accused of inciting the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, and the acquittal gives him a historic second victory in the court of impeachment. Jason Miller, former senior advisor to 2020 Trump campaign, stands at right. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)