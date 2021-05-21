Japan reporter freed from Myanmar says inmates were abused

Japanese freelance journalist Yuki Kitazumi speaks upon arrival at Narita international airport, after returning home from a Myanmar prison, in Narita, east of Tokyo, on May 14, 2021. Kitazumi said Friday, May 21, 2021 during an online press conference that military and police interrogators repeatedly asked him about his friends, clients and fake allegations. And he heard from other inmates about their horrifying prison abuses, including repeated beatings during nonstop, dayslong interrogations. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)