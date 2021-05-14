The unwitting are the target of COVID-19 falsehoods online

Movie prop master Scott Reeder displays retractable props at his shop in Austin, Texas, April 26, 2021. Reeder's TikTok video about prop retractable needles was used without his permission to spread false claims about politicians getting fake vaccinations. Individuals across the country, like Reeder, have found themselves swept into the misinformation maelstrom, their online posts or their very identities hijacked by anti-vaccine activists and others peddling lies about the COVID-19 outbreak. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)