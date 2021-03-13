Bolivia arrests ex-leader in crackdown on opposition

Standing behind bars, Bolivia's former interim President Jeanine Anez speaks to an unidentified woman at a police station jailhouse, in La Paz, Bolivia, Saturday, March 13, 2021. The conservative interim president who led Bolivia for a year was arrested Saturday as officials of the restored leftist government pursue those involved in the 2019 ouster of socialist leader Evo Morales, which they regard as a coup, and the administration that followed. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)