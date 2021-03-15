Radio host Craig Carton fraud victim complains to judge

FILE - In this Nov. 8, 2017, file photo, former sports radio host Craig Carton speaks to members of the media after his arraignment in federal court in New York. A fraud victim of Carton told a judge he's not properly paying restitution after his criminal conviction, but Carton's lawyer says the claim is not true. Carton returned to WFAN in November 2020, five months after his release from prison following a conspiracy and fraud conviction. A trial revealed that Carton solicited and then largely gambled away nearly $7 million. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson, File)