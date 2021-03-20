India, US to expand military engagement, defence ties

Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin sit to deliver a joint press statement in New Delhi, India, Saturday, March 20, 2021. The top officials from India and the United States Saturday said the two countries will expand their military engagement, underscoring a sign of strengthening defense ties between the two democracies amid China’s growing influence in the Indo-Pacific region. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)