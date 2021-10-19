Jan. 6 panel votes to hold Steve Bannon in contempt

Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., chair of the House select committee tasked with investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol speaks as the committee meets to hold Steve Bannon, one of former President Donald Trump's allies in contempt, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. Listening ise Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)