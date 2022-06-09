EXPLAINER: A look at far-right extremists in Jan. 6 riot

FILE - Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio wears a hat that says The War Boys and smokes a cigarette at a rally in Delta Park on Sept. 26, 2020, in Portland, Ore. Tarrio, the former top leader of the far-right Proud Boys extremist group, and other members were indicted Monday, June 6, 2022, on seditious conspiracy charges for what federal prosecutors say was a coordinated attack on the U.S. Capitol to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's 2020 electoral victory.(AP Photo/Allison Dinner, File)