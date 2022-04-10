US official: Russia appoints new Ukraine war commander

In this photo taken on March 17, 2016, Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, poses with Col. Gen. Alexander Dvornikov during an awarding ceremony in Moscow's Kremlin, Russia. Russia has appointed a new Ukraine war commander. A top U.S. official on Sunday, April 10, 2022 said Russia named Gen. Dvornikov as commander of an armed campaign that Russian authorities still refer to as a “special military operation." (Alexei Nikolsky/Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)