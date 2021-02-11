Study: Smaller cars may be why crashes injure women more

FILE - IN this Nov. 12, 2020 file photo, the westbound lanes of Interstate Highway 94 are closed as crews remove vehicles and debris from the scene of a multi-vehicle accident near Monticello, Minn. The smaller, lighter vehicles that women more often drive, and the types of crashes they get into, may explain why they are much more likely to suffer a serious injury in a collision than men, a new study published Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021 found. (Dave Schwarz/St. Cloud Times via AP, File)