Trade announcement: Topps will offer stock to the public

FILE - In this March 6, 2007 file photo, Topps baseball cards are seen in Boston. Sports trading card company Topps is combining with a special purposes acquisition company in a deal valued at $1.3 billion and seeking a public listing. Topps Co. said Tuesday, April 6, 2021, that it will join with Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corp., which will make a $250 million investment. (AP Photo/Chitose Suzuki, file)