US: Putin approved operations to help Trump against Biden

FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2020, file photo, mostly masked northern Nevadans wait to vote in-person at Reed High School in Sparks, Nev., prior to polls closing. U.S. officials say they found no evidence that foreign actors changed votes or otherwise disrupted the voting process in last November’s presidential election. That's according to government reports on March 16, 2021, affirming the integrity of the contest won by President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Scott Sonner, File)