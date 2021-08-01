MTV marks 40th anniversary with a new 'Moon Person' design

In this Aug. 20, 2018, file photo, an MTV statue appears on the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York. MTV is marking its 40th anniversary with a relaunch of its iconic image of an astronaut on the moon, with an MTV flag planted nearby. On Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021 the video channel unveiled a large scale “Moon Person" during a ceremony at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)