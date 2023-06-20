Palestinian attacker opens fire at West Bank gas station, kills at least 4 people

Smoke rises from fighting between Israeli forces and Palestinian militants in the West Bank city of Jenin Monday, June 19, 2023. Israeli helicopter gunships struck targets in the West Bank, during a fierce gunbattle in which Palestinian militants detonated a roadside bomb next to an Israeli military vehicle. At least three Palestinians, including a 15-year-old boy, were killed. Twenty-nine Palestinians and seven Israeli border police and soldiers were wounded. The Israeli military said troops came under fire during an arrest and shot back at gunmen. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)