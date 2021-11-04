Ethiopia compares Tigray forces to 'rat' as war marks 1 year

Lieutenant-General Bacha Debele of the Ethiopian National Defense Force joins current and former Ethiopian military personnel and the public to commemorate federal soldiers killed by forces loyal to the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) at the start of the conflict one year ago, at a candlelit event outside the city administration in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. All sides in Ethiopia's yearlong war in the Tigray region have committed abuses marked by "extreme brutality" that could amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity, the U.N. human rights chief said Wednesday. (AP Photo)