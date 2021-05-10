UN: Migrant boat capsized off Libya; 2 dozen presumed dead

Aid workers for the International Organization for Migration provide assistance to migrants who were intercepted off the Libyan coast, at the Abu Sitta disembarkation point in Tripoli, Sunday, May 9, 2021. The organization said that more than 700 migrants were intercepted Sunday by the Libyan coast guard off the coast of the North African country, and at least 5 people had drowned when a boat carrying at least 45 migrants capsized. (International Organization for Migration via AP)