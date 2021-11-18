The AP Interview: Ex-Interpol wife takes on China government

Grace Meng, the wife of former Interpol president Meng Hongwei, poses after an interview with the Associated Press in Lyon, central France, Tuesday, Nov.16, 2021. Meng Hongwei has now disappeared into China's sprawling penal system, purged in a stunning fall from grace. And his wife is alone with their twin boys in France, a political refugee under round-the-clock police protection following a suspected plot by Chinese agents to kidnap and deliver them to an uncertain fate. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani)