Hundreds go missing in Burkina Faso amid extremist violence

Polenti Combary poses for a photograph in Fada N'Gourma, Burkina Faso, Oct. 5, 2021. Her 34-year-old son disappeared in March 2021. Violence linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State is ravaging Burkina Faso, killing thousands, displacing more than 1 million people and leaving untold numbers missing. Reports of missing relatives quadrupled from 104 to 407 between 2019 and 2020, according to the International Committee of the Red Cross. (AP Photo/Sam Mednick)