In Israel, Miss Universe says pageant no place for politics

Andrea Meza, the reigning Miss Universe from Mexico, poses in front of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre as she tours the Old City of Jerusalem, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, ahead of the 70th Miss Universe pageant being staged in the southern Israeli resort city of Eilat next month. She said Wednesday that the long-running beauty pageant shouldn't be politicized, even as its next edition is being held in Israel and contestants have faced pressure to drop out in solidarity with the Palestinians. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)