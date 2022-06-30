ICC seeks arrest of 3 suspects linked to Russo-Georgian war

FILE - The exterior view of the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands, March 31, 2021. International Criminal Court judges have issued arrest warrants for three men wanted on suspicion of committing war crimes during the 2008 Russo-Georgian War, the court announced Thursday, June 30, 2022. The Hague-based court opened an investigation into the conflict, which killed hundreds and left thousands of civilians displaced, in 2016. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File)