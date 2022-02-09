UN court orders Uganda to pay Congo $325M for violence

FILE - Congo's President Laurent Kabila, left, is greeted by Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni upon his arrival at the airport in Entebbe, Uganda on Jan. 23, 1998. The International Court of Justice on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022 ordered Uganda to pay $325 million in compensation to its neighbor Congo for violence in a long-running conflict between the African neighbors that began in the late 1990s. (AP Photo/Jean-Marc Bouju, File)