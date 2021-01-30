Vaccine rollout faces challenges in France's poorest region

FILE - In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a man waits prior to receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a center in Saint-Denis, north of Paris. Many people lining up for vaccines in the Paris suburb are particularly grateful for the injections. The surrounding region is the poorest in mainland France, with 130 languages spoken and the country's highest rise in mortality last spring. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)