Gunmen release students in northern Nigeria 3 months later

FILE - This Tuesday, June 1, 2021, file photo, shows the classrooms of the Salihu Tanko Islamic School where students were abducted in Tegina, Nigeria. Gunmen have released some of the children kidnapped from the school in northern Nigeria back in May, some of whom were as young as 5 years old, the school's head teacher said late Thursday, Aug. 26. (AP Photo/Mustapha Gimba, File)