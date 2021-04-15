Kansas City man convicted in 2 women’s deaths decade apart

Kylr Yust and his attorney Molly Hastings, left, listen to the opening statement of defense attorney Sharon Turlington, Monday, April 5, 2021 in Harrisonville, Mo. Prosecutors began to make their case that the man killed two Kansas City-area women nearly a decade apart. Selection of a jury for the trial of Kylr Yust was completed Wednesday in St. Charles County. (Jill Toyoshiba/The Kansas City Star via AP, Pool)