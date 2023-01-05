South Carolina Supreme Court strikes down state abortion ban

FILE - Republican South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster addresses business leaders on Aug. 18, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. The South Carolina ban on abortions after cardiac activity is no more after the latest legal challenge to the state’s 2021 law proved successful. The state Supreme Court ruled Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, that the restrictions violate the state constitution’s right to privacy. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard, File)