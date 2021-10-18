Official: Czech president can't perform duties due to health

In this picture taken on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, Czech Republic's President Milos Zeman welcomes his German counterpart Frank-Walter Steinmeier at the Prague Castle in Prague, Czech Republic. On Wednesday Sept. 22, 2021 Zeman was released from Prague's military hospital. Zeman was admitted to the hospital on Sept. 14, for what later the office described as a planned examination. It later said CT scans, sonography checks and blood tests carried out by doctors didn't reveal any problems or disease that would threaten his life. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)