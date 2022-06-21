Election 2022: Britt beats Brooks in Alabama Senate runoff

FILE - Republican U.S. Senate candidate Katie Britt talks to supporters during her watch party May 24, 2022, in Montgomery, Ala. Former President Donald Trump on Friday, June 10, endorsed Britt, doubling down on his decision to spurn his previous choice in the Republican primary. Britt and Mo Brooks face off in the June 21 runoff that will decide the Republican nominee. (Photo/Butch Dill, FIle)