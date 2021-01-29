Cicely Tyson paved way for Black actors to follow footsteps

FILE - Academy Award-nominated actress Cicely Tyson reacts to the unveiling of her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles, Thursday, Aug. 21, 1997. Honorary Mayor of Hollywood and chairman of the Walk of Fame committee Johnny Grant, left, and Los Angeles Mayor Richard Riordan joined Tyson for the unveiling. Tyson, the pioneering Black actress who gained an Oscar nomination for her role as the sharecropper's wife in "Sounder," a Tony Award in 2013 at age 88 and touched TV viewers' hearts in "The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman," has died. She was 96. Tyson's death was announced by her family, via her manager Larry Thompson, who did not immediately provide additional details. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)