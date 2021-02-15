Michael Jordan gives $10M for North Carolina health clinics

FILE - Basketball legend Michael Jordan speaks during a press conference ahead of an NBA basketball game between the Charlotte Hornets and Milwaukee Bucks in Paris, in this Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, file photo. Jordan is donating $10 million to launch two medical clinics in underserved communities near his hometown in North Carolina, a regional health care system announced Monday, Feb. 15 2021. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)