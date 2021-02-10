Prominent Saudi women’s rights activist released from prison

FILE - This Nov. 30, 2014 image made from video released by Loujain al-Hathloul, shows her driving towards the United Arab Emirates - Saudi Arabia border before her arrest on Dec. 1, 2014, in Saudi Arabia. The family of the leading Saudi women’s rights activist says she has been released from prison after nearly three years behind bars. The sisters of Loujain al-Hathloul tweeted the news on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Loujain al-Hathloul, File)