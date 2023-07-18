Border Patrol fails to assess medical needs for children with preexisting conditions, report says

FILE - Migrants wait in line adjacent to the border fence under the watch of the Texas National Guard to enter into El Paso, Texas, May 10, 2023. Border Patrol does not have protocols for assessing medical needs of children with preexisting conditions, according to an independent report made public Tuesday, July 18, on the death of an 8-year-old girl from Panama who was in federal custody. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton, File)