Djokovic ruling fits with Australia's tough immigration line

FILE - A group of Vietnamese asylum seekers are taken by barge to a jetty on Australia's Christmas Island on April 14, 2013. To people watching from afar, the treatment of tennis star Novak Djokovic by Australian immigration officials might have seemed harsh. But Australia has long taken a severe stance on immigration, from the early days of its "White Australia" policy to its more recent practice of warehousing refugees in offshore detention camps. Many of its policies have been condemned by critics. (AP Photo, File)