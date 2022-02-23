Prosecutors in charge of Trump criminal probe have resigned

FILE - Alvin Bragg, now Manhattan District Attorney, speaks with supporters on election night, in New York, Nov. 2, 2021. The two prosecutors in charge of the Manhattan district attorney's criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump have suddenly resigned, throwing the future of the probe into question. A spokesperson for District Attorney Bragg confirmed the resignations of Carey Dunne and former mafia prosecutor Mark Pomerantz. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle, File)