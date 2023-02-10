Ukrainian boys team embracing respite from horrors back home

Switzerland's Romande Chouettes and Durham, N.C.'s West Lightning skate during a girls hockey game at the International Peewee Tournament at Quebec City’s Videotron Centre on Friday, Feb 10, 2023. A team of 11- and 12-year-old Ukrainian boys has been offered a respite from the war raging back home in having spent the past week in Quebec City preparing to compete in the International Peewee Tournament. Their much anticipated first game, against the Boston Junior Bruins, will be on Saturday. (AP Photo/John Wawrow)