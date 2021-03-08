Harvard professor ignites uproar over 'comfort women' claims

FILE - In this March 1, 2017, file photo, former "comfort woman" Lee Yong-soo, left, who was forced to serve for the Japanese troops as a sex slave during World War II, shouts slogans during a rally to mark the March First Independence Movement Day, the anniversary of the 1919 uprising against Japanese colonial rule, near the Japanese Embassy in Seoul, South Korea. Harvard University law professor J. Mark Ramseyer alleged in a December 2020 article, scheduled to appear in the March 2021 issue of the International Review of Law and Economics, that the Korean women had actually chosen to work as prostitutes. Lee described Ramseyer's claim as "ludicrous" and demanded an apology. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, File)