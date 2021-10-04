Jordan's king denies impropriety in luxury home purchases

FILE - In this May 26, 2021 file photo, Jordan's King Abdullah II listens during a meeting with Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in Amman, Jordan. On Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, King Abdullah II denied any impropriety in his multi-million-dollar purchases of luxury homes abroad, citing security needs for keeping the transactions quiet and saying no public funds were used. The comment by the Royal Palace comes a day after the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists reported that the monarch had secretly bought $106 million in luxury homes over the past decade by using offshore transactions. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool, File)