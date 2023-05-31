Who are the bride and groom in Jordan's royal wedding?

Posters with pictures of Crown Prince Hussein and his fiancee, Saudi architect Rajwa Alseif, hangs at the entrance of the Luminus Technical University in Amman, Jordan, Tuesday, May 30, 2023. Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, 28, and Rajwa Alseif, 29, are to be married Thursday at a palace wedding in Jordan, a Western-allied monarchy that has been a bastion of stability for decades as Middle East turmoil has lapped at its borders. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)