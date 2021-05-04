UK police on trial accused of soccer player's murder

FILE - This July 1, 1991 file photo shows Dalian Atkinson of Aston Villa. British prosecutors accused police officer Benjamin Monk on Tuesday May 4, 2021,of using unnecessary force against Dalian Atkinson, 48, a former Premier League soccer player, who died after being kicked in the head and shot with a stun gun. Police Constable Mary Ellen Bettley-Smith, 31, is also facing trial charged with assault. (PA via AP, File)